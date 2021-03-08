Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 28th total of 3,416,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,633.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNHF opened at $4.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Resona has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $4.11.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Resona from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

