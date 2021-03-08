FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $67.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $287.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.89.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

