BlackRock Inc. Acquires 975,677 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Revolution Medicines worth $139,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $56.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $227,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,336 shares of company stock worth $1,543,970 in the last quarter.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

