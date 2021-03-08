$0.21 EPS Expected for XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for XP’s earnings. XP reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XP.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of XP stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.60. XP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of XP by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,153,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,091 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XP by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,502 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,732,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of XP by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,488,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XP by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

