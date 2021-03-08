Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Down 24.1% in February

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 642,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 28th total of 846,900 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $41.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $287,078.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 544.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

