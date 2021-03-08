Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 905 ($11.82).

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 971.50 ($12.69) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,196 ($15.63). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 882.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 762.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 53,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Also, insider Katherine Innes bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

