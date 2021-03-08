Short Interest in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Grows By 40.9%

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the January 28th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

