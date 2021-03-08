Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 876,200 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 28th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 203.8 days.

Shares of DFRYF opened at $66.00 on Monday. Dufry has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

