Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 876,200 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 28th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 203.8 days.
Shares of DFRYF opened at $66.00 on Monday. Dufry has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15.
