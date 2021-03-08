Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $169.26 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.75.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

