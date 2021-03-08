BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 116,562 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $141,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SASR shares. Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

SASR stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.