Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $145,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $176,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $1,791,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $118,982.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $860,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,089 shares of company stock worth $3,246,237. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

