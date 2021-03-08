Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flutter Entertainment (FLTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR) recently:

3/8/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £172.50 ($225.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £147.90 ($193.23) to £150.38 ($196.47). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £154.85 ($202.31) price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/2/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £171 ($223.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £147.90 ($193.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a £174 ($227.33) price target on the stock, up previously from £140 ($182.91).

1/28/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £150 ($195.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £171 ($223.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £144.15 ($188.33) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a fifty-two week high of £162.90 ($212.83). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £141.43 and its 200 day moving average price is £135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The stock has a market cap of £25.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.83.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

