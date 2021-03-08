Aperio Group LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 124.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMAB. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $51.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $55.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

