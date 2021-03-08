BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,017,530 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017,530 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $150,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63,553 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,640,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 50,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $33.82.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.