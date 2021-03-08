Brokerages Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Landstar System posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.31.

Shares of LSTR opened at $162.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.93 and its 200-day moving average is $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

