Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sally Beauty worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

NYSE:SBH opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

