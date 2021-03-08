Aperio Group LLC Sells 3,557 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 37.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

