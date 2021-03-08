Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

THNPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Shares of Technip Energies stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.