Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian Sells 21,400 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE H opened at $86.25 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.53.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on H. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.
