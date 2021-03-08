Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian Sells 21,400 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $86.25 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after buying an additional 926,711 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,885,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after buying an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after buying an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on H. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.