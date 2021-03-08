-$0.01 EPS Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Freshpet posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,267.02, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $173.52.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

