Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.17 ($44.90).

Renault stock opened at €38.55 ($45.35) on Monday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €37.06 and its 200 day moving average is €30.33.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

