Aperio Group LLC Sells 23,199 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,199 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of CoreCivic worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $926.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

