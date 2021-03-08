United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Fire Group by 580.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

UFCS opened at $34.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $852.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

