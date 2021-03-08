Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.
