Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

