Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Joel Klein Sells 75,740 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) insider Joel Klein sold 75,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,953,860.00.

Shares of OSCR opened at $31.00 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $36.77.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

