Zacks: Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.13). comScore posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover comScore.

SCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of comScore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of comScore by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 771,572 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in comScore during the fourth quarter worth about $4,784,000. State Street Corp grew its position in comScore by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in comScore by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 664,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCOR opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.10. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

