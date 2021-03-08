Brokerages Expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.91). Five Prime Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Prime Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FPRX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,185.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,505,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

