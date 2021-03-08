Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $124,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,907.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,083.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,873 shares of company stock valued at $277,071. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

