William Donovan Acquires 1,000 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Director William Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00.

Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $18.92 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 210,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $2,053,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.