Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT Raised to $75.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.75.

BLKB opened at $69.28 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 147.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $457,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,816,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

