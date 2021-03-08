Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,790 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $995,311.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,430 shares in the company, valued at $106,373,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,983,964 shares of company stock worth $116,064,346. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,953,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 70,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

