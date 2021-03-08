Credit Suisse Group Cuts ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $392.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $413.00 to $392.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $308.03 on Thursday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,823 shares of company stock worth $12,523,631 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ANSYS by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 815.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,814,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

