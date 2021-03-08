Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Rises By 29.2%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 28th total of 462,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $23.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $31.06.

CDUAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

