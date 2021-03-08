China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.25. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 20.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 609,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 104,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,188,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

