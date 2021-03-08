IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 28th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Get IMAC alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.27% of IMAC at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAC stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -2.05. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.