Needham & Company LLC Raises Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $20.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after buying an additional 1,007,709 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

