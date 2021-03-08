Chardan Capital Raises NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target to $44.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price objective hoisted by Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a top pick rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $25.81 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $700,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 908,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,457,700.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,098,750 in the last 90 days. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

