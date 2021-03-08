8,378 Shares in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Enova International by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $873,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $2,536,289. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA opened at $35.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

