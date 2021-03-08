SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWH opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $741.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

