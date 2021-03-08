SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

EWK opened at $20.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.

About iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

