SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 921 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.10, for a total transaction of $2,809,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,381,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,078,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $4,260,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,093,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,001,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,346 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,263. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $236.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.