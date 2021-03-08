SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HNI by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in HNI by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

HNI stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.