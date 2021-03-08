6,362 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $43.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

