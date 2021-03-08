SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,811 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 11.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 216,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 639,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 74.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 182,329 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $8.03.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

