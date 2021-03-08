20,749 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cars.com by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

