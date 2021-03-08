SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 10,306 DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of DXP Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 48,487 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 378.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $32.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $573.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

