Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.40.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $220.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $226.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 67,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

