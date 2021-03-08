Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $310.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.63.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock opened at $279.35 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $296.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.75 and its 200-day moving average is $230.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.