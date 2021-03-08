TrueCar’s (TRUE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of TrueCar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $515.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.