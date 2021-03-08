TrueCar’s (TRUE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of TrueCar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $515.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

