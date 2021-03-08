SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Sells $87,793.30 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Domagalski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35.

NYSE SAIL opened at $52.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,213.79 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,231,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

